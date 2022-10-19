Jennifer LaClair steps down as Ally Financial CFO

Ally Financial CFO Jennifer LaClair stepped down Tuesday after nearly five years on the job, the company said in a government filing.

Ally Corporate Treasurer Bradley Brown, 56, will serve as interim chief financial officer. CEO Jeffrey Brown (no relation) said the company has a "strong bench" to help him during the search for a permanent replacement.

"Jenn has been instrumental in our company's evolution over the past five years," Jeffrey Brown told an earnings call Wednesday.

Brown called LaClair "excited to pursue her next chapter of opportunities," something "hard to do while serving as a CFO." He said they agreed she should leave now "and in advance of an even more fluid macro environment."

LaClair will remain with the company as a senior operating advisor, and could do so until March 3, 2023, according to the agreement shared in the government filing Tuesday.

LaClair, 51, had led PNC Financial Services Group's business bank before joining Ally in December 2017. She called her time at Ally "some of the most rewarding in my career" and said she had accomplished the personal and professional goals she wished to reach.

"I'm proud to be leaving Ally in a stronger, better position than when I arrived," LaClair said.

Bradley Brown started at Ally in June 2011 as a structured funded executive. He had previously worked at Bank of America, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.