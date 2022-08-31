J.D. Power: Sales reps influence car dealer lending satisfaction

Sales representatives who exceed car dealership expectations can yield a significant competitive advantage to an indirect auto lender, a J.D. Power analyst said this month.
J.D. Power's recently released 2022 U.S. Dealer Financing Satisfaction Study, which polled 3,578 auto dealership financial workers in April and May, found only 44 percent of lender sales reps exceeded expectations. But the lender reps who reached this higher bar produced dealership satisfaction scores as much as 190 points higher than competitors, according to Patrick Roosenberg, J.D. Power auto finance intelligence director.
Expertise with lending programs and responsiveness are among the sales rep qualities J.D. Power identified as driving dealership satisfaction.