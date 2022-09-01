How auto lending might be affected by proposed rule changes aimed at low-income borrowers

Auto lending may soon be included as part of the Community Reinvestment Act, a federal law enacted to encourage banks and savings associations to lend to low- and moderate-income households, under new regulations being considered.

But experts worry the new regulations could push banks away resulting in limited access to credit for communities and individuals who need help.

"Putting these rules in place can't increase the way that banks do auto lending to minority populations in certain areas," said Celia Winslow, senior vice president of the American Financial Services Association. "I think there's much better ways to go about trying to increase auto lending."

The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are seeking to change the regulations, which will include auto lending as a category for low- and moderate-income individuals.

According to the notice, the agencies proposed requiring new automobile lending data collection and reporting by banks with assets of over $10 billion.