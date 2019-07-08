Group 1 F&I upgrades improve profits

The training typically takes a few days, and employees must score at least 85 percent to pass.

Group 1 also sends employees to third-party training schools.

As laws are added or changed, the company sends F&I managers a training module that they must complete within a certain time frame in the learning management system.

Since Group 1 launched the compliance system, audit scores have improved. Even among tenured employees, the training was "really eye-opening to them, and it helped kind of brighten a light to how important this is for our consumers to protect their information," Savell said.

General managers at the stores also audit a few deals each week, Savell said.

"Compliance is a huge piece for us," he said. "It's a zero-tolerance policy for us. You won't be employed with Group 1 if you can't follow the compliance and laws that are out there."

Also about two years ago, Group 1 implemented Darwin Automotive's digital F&I menu. Unlike the traditional paper menu, Darwin's menu takes customers through a series of questions and informational videos on a tablet. Most F&I managers hand the tablet to the customer to give them more control.

"Consumers do like working with it. They love the whole tangible feature where they can grab an iPad and they can pick and choose which F&I products they want versus having an F&I manager saying, 'Here are the options,' " said Savell. "It gives that consumer a tangible feature, which helps make it a lot more transparent to the consumer."