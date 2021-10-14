GM Financial prepares for next chapter

DETROIT — As General Motors evolves its vehicle portfolio and adds new business lines, its captive is ready to help.

GM Financial has given the automaker a boost during much of the pandemic and throughout the global microchip shortage by running promotions at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, consistently paying dividends to GM and carefully planning remarketing strategies. The role of the 11-year-old captive will continue to expand in the next few years as GM launches its latest digital retail platform, powered by Tekion, and as the automaker elevates new business models, such as BrightDrop, its commercial electric van business, and Cruise, its majority-owned self-driving subsidiary.

"All of those initiatives within GM, we would have a seat at the table. From that seat at the table, we've taken that back to our organization to say, 'What part do we need to play as a captive?' " said GM Financial CEO Dan Berce, who also is on the automaker's senior leadership team.