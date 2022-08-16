Get F&I in front of customers sooner

Paul McCarthy, AUL Corp. sales and marketing senior vice president, says research shows introducing finance and insurance products to a vehicle buyer sooner increases the odds the customer will purchase such coverage — and the earlier the better. The introduction could take the form of information conveyed on a website or within the sales transaction, McCarthy says.

"We recommend dealers allow the customer to review all their F&I options from the outset of the relationship," McCarthy writes. "The greater the transparency, the greater the results."