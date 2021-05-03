Ford, GM veteran LaNeve joins board at KeyFetch Automotive

Mark LaNeve, who retired as Ford Motor Co.'s sales boss in January, has joined finance and insurance product provider KeyFetch Automotive as its non-executive chairman of the board.

LaNeve, a former sales executive at General Motors, is reuniting with his old boss former GM CEO Rick Wagoner, who is an investor in KeyFetch and strategic adviser to the board.

"From the day Rick introduced me to KeyFetch, I have been incredibly impressed with their leadership, technology and vision for the industry," LaNeve said in a statement. "Once on-boarded to the KFA platform, dealers report exceptional penetration rates, customer satisfaction and profitability which tells me the company has a bright future ahead."

The company offers smart key chains with patented tracking technology, as well as protection plans that reimburse customers for lost or stolen keys and fobs.

"We have gone from being a niche player to partnering with some of the largest dealer groups in the nation and Mark's experience and extensive relationships in the auto industry will help fast track our growth," KeyFetch CEO Cristian Stenstrom said in the statement.

"Our goal is to continue to innovate in the F&I space and create unique product offerings for our clients by leveraging our proprietary technology solutions which help mitigate claims and increase customer experience. Our technology edge makes us better and more affordable than our competitors."