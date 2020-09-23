Ford Credit offers relief to customers in path of hurricanes, fires

Ford Credit is offering payment relief to customers impacted by wildfires in Oregon as well as those recovering after Hurricane Sally, the lender said Tuesday. Qualified customers may delay one or two monthly payments, resuming their regular payment schedules when their situations improve.

Alongside other leading lenders, Ford Credit extended relief earlier this month for customers affected by the Iowa derecho and California fires, as well as those in the path of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana and cycled through Arkansas and Texas.

Hurricane Sally caused massive devastation on the Florida-Alabama state line last week, the Associated Press reported, with 105-mph winds and rainfall that measured in feet rather than inches.

The West Coast continues its battle with wildfires, which have killed at least 21 people and damaged millions of acres in California, Washington and Oregon. As it ripped through the Rogue Valley in southern Oregon, the Almeda fire decimated an estimated 2,350 homes within a 24-hour period, The New York Times reported.

