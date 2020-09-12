Fighting fraud proves harder in COVID era

With masks required and online sales transactions becoming more common, dealerships are prioritizing fraud prevention during the COVID-19 era.

Lori Church, director of compliance at Holman Automotive Group, told Automotive News that the dealership group — which has 42 stores in nine states — is using a "commonsense approach."

That includes confirming addresses through map tools and asking the customer specific questions, such as, "What are the crossroads of their address?" and "Where is your nearest grocery store?"

"The last thing we want to do is hand over a set of keys to a car and not know who we are handing them to," Church said.

DCH Kay Honda in Eatontown, N.J., pays close attention when auto lenders ask for stipulations or additional documents to finish the loan, General Manager Ruben Arcila said.