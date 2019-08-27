Fair secures $100M debt facility from Ally

Fair, the used-vehicle leasing subscription service headed by auto retail heavyweights, has secured another line of credit, this time from a Detroit auto finance giant.

Ally Financial Inc. will provide Fair with a $100 million debt facility, the companies said Tuesday, deepening the lender's relationship with the subscription service and underscoring Fair's ability to attract significant capital.

As part of the deal, Ally is making an equity investment in the company, according to Fair. The subscription platform would not disclose the amount, but said Ally will become a minority shareholder with the investment.

Ally's contribution brings Fair to a total debt facility exceeding $1 billion, according to one of the company's co-founders. Fair uses its debt facility, which functions through a subsidiary, to buy vehicles for its consumer business as well as its partnership with Uber.