Dealertrack sunsets digital F&I menu, partners with competitor Darwin

F&I platform Dealertrack , a subsidiary of Cox Automotive, plans to phase out its digital F&I menu as it partners with competitor Darwin Automotive , executives from both companies said.

Dealers will have the option to migrate to Darwin's F&I menu product or find a new provider.

Darwin CEO Phil Battista said dealers currently using Dealertrack's eMenu won't automatically shift over to Darwin's menu — they will have to opt in.

"Dealers who want to have a menu application will be referred to us to be put on Darwin," Battista said.

The conversion would take no more than 18 months, though dealership clients that opt for Darwin's menu product could see a transition as early as next quarter, both companies said.

Through the partnership, consumer information and F&I product selections will populate directly from Darwin's menu into Dealertrack's online deal jacket. Most dealerships using a Dealertrack F&I platform use the menu option, according to the company.

Cheryl Miller , general manager of Dealertrack F&I Solutions, told Automotive News that the software provider is working closely with Darwin to help dealers transition to the integrated system.

"We need to work closely with our dealer customers to make sure this process works seamlessly for them," Miller said. "In listening to what our dealers were asking us for, this was an important integration and an important partnership."

Dealertrack plans to introduce the changes to dealers this week at the National Automobile Dealers Association convention in Las Vegas.

Darwin operates nationwide, with more than 5,300 dealerships subscribed to its programs. More than 504,000 car deals were delivered on the Darwin platform in January. Battista is hopeful the partnership will add more than 3,000 subscribers to Darwin's F&I menu.