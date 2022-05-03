Credit Acceptance shares surge after Q1 net income rises 6%

Automotive finance company Credit Acceptance Corp. enjoyed a good day in the markets on Tuesday after it said first-quarter net income rose 6 percent.

The subprime auto lender saw its stock rally about 20 percent Tuesday after it beat analysts' estimates on adjusted earnings per share and overall revenue upon announcing its first quarter earnings Monday evening. The stock closed at more than $621.88 per share Tuesday.

Credit Acceptance's stock is up nearly 50 percent from this time last year, but down slightly year-to-date.

All told, the company reported $214.3 million in profit last quarter off $455.7 million in revenue. That's despite a decrease in loan volume in the early part of the year, both in terms of unit and dollar volumes, which declined 22 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, when compared against the first quarter of last year.