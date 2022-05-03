Credit Acceptance shares surge after Q1 net income rises 6%

The subprime auto lender reported $214.3 million in profit last quarter off $455.7 million in revenue.

NICK MANES
Crain's Detroit Business
Nick Manes/Crain's Detroit Business
Credit Acceptance Corp. is headquarterd in Southfield.

Automotive finance company Credit Acceptance Corp. enjoyed a good day in the markets on Tuesday after it said first-quarter net income rose 6 percent.

The subprime auto lender saw its stock rally about 20 percent Tuesday after it beat analysts' estimates on adjusted earnings per share and overall revenue upon announcing its first quarter earnings Monday evening. The stock closed at more than $621.88 per share Tuesday.

Credit Acceptance's stock is up nearly 50 percent from this time last year, but down slightly year-to-date.

All told, the company reported $214.3 million in profit last quarter off $455.7 million in revenue. That's despite a decrease in loan volume in the early part of the year, both in terms of unit and dollar volumes, which declined 22 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, when compared against the first quarter of last year.

Related Article
Credit Acceptance settles Miss. lawsuit over 'unfair and deceptive practices'
Credit Acceptance CEO Brett Roberts to retire; firm settles lawsuit over lending practices

Much of that is due to added "noise" so far this year, according to Credit Acceptance's Chief Treasury Officer Doug Busk.

The company "had a tough (comparison) versus January of last year due to federal stimulus dollars," Busk said in a Monday earnings call, according to a transcript.

"You know, comparing the rest of the quarter was a little bit difficult. February is very good. But I think there's differences in the timing and tax season, and then in March we had another tough comp due to stimulus dollars last year," Busk told analysts, saying he expects an upward trajectory for the start of the new quarter.

"There's a bit of noise in the quarter ... so I think that the April data point is a relevant one."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Upstart foresees $1.5 billion in auto loans, refinancing in 2022
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Upstart has optimized the Upstart Auto Retail digital platform for mobile devices. Smartphone, left, and tablet views are shown here. (Upstart, Business Wire)
Upstart foresees $1.5 billion in auto loans, refinancing in 2022
FRAUD-MAIN_i.jpg
Guilty plea, sentencing for customers in Mich., Calif. dealership fraud cases
Suspicious auto loan applications up 260%
Suspicious auto loan applications up 260%
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-2-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive