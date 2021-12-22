Credit Acceptance settles Miss. lawsuit over 'unfair and deceptive practices'

Subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp., a common target for litigation by state attorneys general, has again moved to settle such a lawsuit.

Credit Acceptance of Southfield, Mich., disclosed in a securities filing late Monday that it had reached a settlement agreement with the Mississippi Attorney General. The 2019 lawsuit, filed in the Chancery Court of the First Judicial District of Hinds County, Mississippi, alleged that Credit Acceptance "had engaged in unfair and deceptive practices in the State of Mississippi in violation of the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act," according to the securities filing.

Crain's Detroit Business, an affiliate of Automotive News, was unable to obtain a copy of the initial complaint.

"As part of the settlement, Credit Acceptance is making a charitable donation of $125,000, is paying $325,000 to the State of Mississippi, inclusive of attorney's fees and expenses, and is providing certain assurances, which relate to, among other things, continued compliance with laws applicable to indirect auto finance operations in Mississippi and disclosures to consumers purchasing an optional vehicle service contract," the filing reads. "The Attorney General agreed to dismiss the litigation, and Credit Acceptance made no admission of liability or wrongdoing as part of the settlement."

Credit Acceptance said in a statement: "We are pleased to put this litigation behind us, and look forward to continuing to serve customers in the State of Mississippi through our financing programs. The charitable donation is to the Mississippi Council on Economic Education, in support of the Council's mission to increase economic and financial literacy in Mississippi. The Council's mission is aligned with that of Credit Acceptance, which strongly supports financial literacy and encourages all consumers to take advantage of financial education resource."

Inquiries seeking comment from the office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch were not returned.

The settlement announced this week is quite small compared to one announced earlier this year with the Massachusetts attorney general for $27.2 million in a case with similar allegations.

The company still faces a litany of other litigation and investigations, including a shareholder lawsuit, according to disclosures in its most recent annual report.