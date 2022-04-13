Carvana, Wells Fargo among auto loan share gainers

Though the rankings were shuffled a bit, the same 10 lenders from 2020 led their peers in new-car-loan market share last year, according to Experian data.

In the used-vehicle market, Carvana shot up the leaderboard six slots and 0.64 percentage points of share to 10th with 1.74 percent of that segment's loan volume.

Carvana said its finance receivable originations more than doubled from $3.58 billion to $7.31 billion last year. Its "other" gross profit per unit rose 49 percent to $2,453 last year, which the company attributed in a letter to shareholders to "strong finance execution and the impact of higher industry-wide vehicle prices on average loan size."