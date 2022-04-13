Carvana, Wells Fargo among auto loan share gainers

The same 10 lenders from 2020 led their peers in new car loan market share last year, according to Experian. Carvana shook up the used-vehicle leaderboard.

WELLS FARGO
A New York City Wells Fargo branch.

Though the rankings were shuffled a bit, the same 10 lenders from 2020 led their peers in new-car-loan market share last year, according to Experian data.

In the used-vehicle market, Carvana shot up the leaderboard six slots and 0.64 percentage points of share to 10th with 1.74 percent of that segment's loan volume.

Carvana said its finance receivable originations more than doubled from $3.58 billion to $7.31 billion last year. Its "other" gross profit per unit rose 49 percent to $2,453 last year, which the company attributed in a letter to shareholders to "strong finance execution and the impact of higher industry-wide vehicle prices on average loan size."

Experian top 20 new-vehicle lenders
Top 20 new-vehicle lenders in 2021 by loan volume:
1. Toyota Financial Services7.98%
2. Chase Auto Finance6.44%
3. Honda Financial Services6.18%
4. GM Financial6.02%
5. Ford Motor Credit4.71%
6. Capital One Auto Finance4.31%
7. Wells Fargo Auto4.16%
8. Hyundai Capital America3.68%
9. Ally Auto3.27%
10. Chrysler Capital3.26%
11. Nissan Infiniti Financial Services3.07%
12. Kia Finance America2.66%
13. Bank of America2.38%
14. U.S. Bank2.24%
15. World Omni Financial Corp.2.22%
16. TD Auto Finance1.71%
17. VW Credit1.70%
18. Truist Bank1.40%
19. BMW Financial Services1.40%
20. Fifth Third Bank1.35%
Source: Experian

Credit Acceptance Corp. fell out of the used-vehicle top 10 based on Experian's data, dropping from ninth to 12th with 1.48 percent of the market, a 0.52-point reduction in share.

The company reported its consumer auto loan volume fell 21 percent in 2021 to 268,730 loans. It said volumes were also down from 2019 levels.

"We believe the significant decline in 2021 unit volume compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019 was primarily due to low dealer inventories and elevated used vehicle prices, which we believe are primarily due to the downstream impact of supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry," CAC wrote in an earnings news release.

New-vehicle lenders

Wells Fargo Auto won in terms of the size of share gained, growing by 1.62 points to control 4.16 percent of the market. It rose from 10th place to 7th, based on Experian's data.

Wells Fargo told investors it wrote $33.9 billion worth of auto loans in 2021, up 49 percent from 2020.

"While auto loan originations have benefited from enhancements we're making to our capabilities, we continue to be cautious about the increase in vehicle prices over the last year or so and have maintained our underwriting standards," Wells Fargo & Co. CEO Charles Scharf wrote in the parent company's annual report.

Chrysler Capital fell the furthest of the top 20 Experian new-vehicle lenders, dropping from sixth to 10th and down 0.95 points to 3.26 percent.

Experian top 20 used-vehicle lenders
Top 20 used-vehicle lenders in 2021 by loan volume:
1. Capital One Auto Finance5.81%
2. Ally Auto4.89%
3. Wells Fargo Auto3.84%
4. Chase Auto Finance3.08%
5. Santander Consumer USA2.59%
6. Westlake Financial2.58%
7. Toyota Financial Services2.48%
8. Carmax Auto Finance2.46%
9. GM Financial1.77%
10. Carvana1.74%
11. Bank Of America1.69%
12. Credit Acceptance Corp.1.48%
13. Navy Federal Credit Union1.27%
14. Exeter Finance1.26%
15. TD Auto Finance1.22%
16. Fifth Third Bank1.15%
17. Truist Bank1.14%
18. U.S. Bank0.93%
19. Citizens Bank0.91%
20. USAA Federal Savings Bank0.90%
Source: Experian

Operator Santander Consumer USA's last earnings report before its purchase by Santander Holdings USA reported Chrysler Capital loan originations were flat at $11.1 billion, down 0.2 percent, for the first nine months of 2021. But this included a third quarter where originations fell 27 percent year over year to $2.8 billion.

Ford Motor Credit lost the greatest amount of share, down 2.07 points to 4.71 percent. It ranked fifth in 2021, down from third in 2020.

Ford Credit said its net U.S. and Canada consumer financing receivables fell 4.8 percent to $55.6 billion, though this amount was still higher than Ford's 2019 levels. It said it had a 48 percent share of Ford nonfleet sales in the U.S., down from 56 percent in 2020.

Toyota Financial Services, Chase Auto Finance and General Motors Financial continued to round out the top 5. They held their respective first-, second- and fourth-place positions despite losing more than 0.5 percentage points of share each.

U.S. Bank had the greatest positive movement in the rankings among the 2021 top 20 new-car lenders, rising from No. 18 to No. 14 and growing by 0.7 points to a 2.24 percent share.

The lender reported its auto loan portfolio rose 26 percent to $24.87 billion during the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

Used-vehicle lenders

Experian's top 5 used-vehicle lender rankings held relatively steady, with Capital One Auto Finance, Ally Financial, Wells Fargo Auto and Chase Auto continuing to hold the top four spots in that order, though Chase fell by more than half a point of share.

Chase said its auto loan and lease originations rose 14 percent to $43.6 billion in 2021. However, the company had seen its auto loan business fall in the fourth quarter.

"After several strong quarters, the lack of vehicle supply resulted in a decline in originations to $8.5 billion, down 23% year-on-year," JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon said, according to an earnings call transcript.

Santander Consumer USA rose from sixth to take the fifth-place used-vehicle slot with a 2.59 percent share. It displaced Toyota Financial Services, which fell from fifth to seventh place at 2.48 percent. Santander's last earnings report stated it facilitated $6.1 billion in loans in the first nine months of 2021, up 56 percent.

Other notable changes among the Experian 2021 Top 20 used-vehicle rankings included TitleMax (which ranked No. 19 in 2020) dropping off the list and U.S. Bank joining the list in 18th place with a 0.93 percent share.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Birgit Boehm named CEO of BMW Financial Services in U.S.
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Birgit_Boehm-MAIN_i.jpg
Birgit Boehm named CEO of BMW Financial Services in U.S.
Audi logo
Audi, Ford lead J.D. Power lease-end satisfaction study
TD bank
TD Auto Finance to fund deals quickly with 'real-time payments'
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-11-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive