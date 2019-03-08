Car buyers face financing squeeze

Editor’s note: This story will be part of a special section on affordability and finance in the March 11 edition of Automotive News.

Car buyers are at the center of a vehicle-finance tornado. Quarter after quarter, auto loan amounts, interest rates and monthly payments keep rising, and incentives keep falling.

Those auto finance trends are starting to pinch — hard, especially at the low end of the new-vehicle spectrum. And that's driving some new-car shoppers into used vehicles, experts said.

Photo

Maione: The lack of 0 percent finance deals surprises some car shoppers.

"This is reality now," said Frank Maione, owner of Henderson Hyundai Superstore near Las Vegas. Maione said some customers are shocked to learn that compared with the last time they bought a vehicle, sweet finance deals such as 0 percent interest are harder, if not impossible, to get.

If a customer's payment rose $50-$100, Maione told Automotive News, "I can understand them being surprised. But we in the industry really shouldn't be surprised."

New-vehicle sales remain strong, and overall, consumers are making on-time payments. So it's tempting to conclude that financially, consumers can keep handling those bigger auto loans, rising interest rates and higher monthly payments. Some car buyers are able to fork over an extra $50-$100 per month, but sticker shock and budget constraints will push others to consider other options.

More than a year ago, Maione predicted "0 percent people" would be in for sticker shock when they returned to the market. Even in early 2018, incentives were on their way down.

Nowadays, he said his finance managers tell loan applicants, "You got a special offer last time, but that's the thing about a special offer — it doesn't last."

In January 2019, 0 percent loans accounted for just 3.2 percent of new-vehicle volume, down from 7.7 percent a year earlier, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds.

In the dark on rate hikes

Interest rates have been gradually increasing over the past 2 years, but nearly two-thirds of consumers surveyed by Automotive News and DealerRater have not been following the interest rate rises that would affect their auto loan payments. Only about a quarter of survey respondents have been following the increases and understand their effect on auto loans.

  • Q: Have you been following the rise in interest rates over the past 2 years and evaluating how it may affect your auto loan payments?
  • 64%: I have not been following the interest rate increases.
  • 22%: I have been following the rise in interest rates and understood how it will affect my next vehicle loan.
  • 11%: I have been following the uptick in interest rates but have not considered its impact on my next vehicle loan.
  • 4%: I have been following the rise in rates and considered it would lead to a higher loan payment, but I didn't realize how significant the impact would be.

Total does not add up to 100% because of rounding.

Source: Automotive News-DealerRater survey of 10,565 customers who recently visited a dealership. The survey was fielded Feb. 6-11.

"January's not usually a big month for incentives, but that's incredibly low, when you look back a few years," she told Automotive News. The share of 0 percent loans hit its most recent high in August 2015, at 15.2 percent. The industry nearly equaled that again in September 2016, at 15 percent, Edmunds said.

The Federal Reserve has gradually raised interest rates over the past two years, and that made it progressively more expensive for automakers to subsidize interest-rate incentives. The January 2019 decline marked 18 consecutive months that 0 percent share fell from the year earlier, according to Edmunds.

Payment levers
Photo

The interest rate on the average new-vehicle loan was 6.13 percent in the fourth quarter, up about 1 percentage point and a 10-year high, Experian said, while the average rate on a used-vehicle loan was 9.59 percent, up 0.75 of a point.

Plus, negative equity levels have remained high. In January, 32 percent of vehicle sales included an average of $5,029 in negative equity, down about $250 from the year earlier as lenders apply more stringent underwriting standards, said Jeremy Acevedo, manager of industry analysis at Edmunds.

"Still, the fact that negative equity is part of nearly a third of finance transactions and maintains an average above $5,000 means that there are major ramifications from an affordability standpoint," he said.

Some car buyers switch to used

More than half of customers have taken monthly payment rises in stride, buying the vehicle they initially wanted, according to a survey by Automotive News and DealerRater. Still, more than a quarter said they switched to a used vehicle, rather than new, to stick to their budgets.

  • Q: During your most recent vehicle purchase, how did the vehicle price and monthly payment affect your buying decision?
  • 52%: The payment did not change my buying decision; I purchased the vehicle I initially wanted.
  • 28%: I bought a used vehicle rather than the new vehicle I wanted to accommodate my budget.
  • 16%: Instead of buying a new vehicle, I leased.
  • 2.7%: I was already shopping for a used vehicle but purchased a higher-mileage or older car than I planned in order to fit my budget.

Total does not add up to 100% because of rounding.

Source: Automotive News-DealerRater survey of 13,238 consumers who recently visited a dealership. The survey was fielded Feb. 11-18.

Borrowers have resorted to longer loan terms to stretch out their payment time, but that growth has slowed as lenders are increasingly selective about who qualifies for terms of 72 months or beyond, analysts said.

Stretching exercises

Many customers are unaware of the interest rate hikes until they buy a vehicle.

Nearly two-thirds of consumers who recently visited a dealership said they had not been following the interest rate increases, according to a DealerRater-Automotive News survey of 10,565 respondents last month. Only about a quarter of respondents said they had been following the increases and understood how they will affect their next vehicle loan.

Maione said most people just "suck it up" and pay more, once they accept they're not missing out on some special deal everybody else is getting.

About half of consumers who had recently visited a dealership said the monthly payment did not change their buying decision; they bought the vehicles they initially wanted, according to a separate DealerRater-Automotive News survey of 13,238 respondents last month.

Caldwell agreed that customers are choosing bigger loans and higher payments, and they're keeping up with the payments as time goes by. But, she suggested, sooner or later, people with limited means will stretch just so far.

"In terms of what people would have normally paid when it was 3 to 4 percent, and now it's shifted to 5 to 6 percent, a lot of folks are choosing to pay more — whether it's more down payment, or through monthly payments," she said. "Will that last? For everybody? Probably not."

Monthly payment push
  Feb. 2019 Year-over-year change
Average retail transaction price $33,267 $1,123
Average incentive amount $3,721 -$161
Source: LMC Automotive, J.D. Power
     
  Q4 2018 Year-over-year change
Average new-vehicle monthly payment $545 $30
Average used-vehicle monthly payment $387 $16
Average gap between new and used payment $158 $14
Source: Experian

The New York Fed reported last month that serious auto loan delinquencies, defined as 90 or more days overdue, represented 4.47 percent of the outstanding balance in the fourth quarter of 2018, up from 4.05 percent a year ago.Two years earlier, in the fourth quarter of 2016, it was 3.75 percent. While the number has increased over time, it's been a gradual rise, and serious delinquencies are still well below the most recent peak, at 5.27 percent in the fourth quarter of 2010, according to New York Fed data. Thirty-day delinquencies improved slightly to 2.32 percent in the fourth quarter, according to Experian.

Used-vehicle converts

For consumers who don't stretch their budgets for a bigger down payment or a higher monthly payment, Maione said a lease could be Plan B, or of course, financing a used car. "We've got plenty of other cars," he said. "We can find something to suit anybody's needs."

Patrick Manzi, senior economist for the National Automobile Dealers Association, said new-car intenders switching to used are "absolutely" a factor in NADA's 2019 light-vehicle sales forecast of 16.8 million, down about 3 percent from 17.3 million 2018. That's after four straight years of more than 17 million. More than a quarter of customers surveyed by Automotive News and DealerRater bought a used vehicle rather than the intended new vehicle to accommodate their budget.

Besides the financial difficulty, for new-vehicle buyers in the low-price range there simply are fewer vehicles to buy on the car side, Manzi said. "At the lower end of the new spectrum, from the domestics, they are pulling out of small cars altogether," he said, in favor of bigger, more expensive and more profitable light trucks.

"Look at Ford, the Ford Fiesta. Now, I think, their cheapest offering is the Ford EcoSport, which is like five grand higher than the old entry level. That's kind of a big jump," Manzi said. Ford Motor Co. is expected to phase out the Fiesta in North America this year.

"That's likely to affect those people who are income-constrained, or who are monthly payment-focused," he said. "A lot of those people are going to be priced out of the market and forced to buy used."

So, while the overall auto finance market doesn't seem to be hurting that badly, the low end of the new-car market is feeling the effect of the affordability problem, according to analysts.

Those low-end new-car customers will be challenged to find a new vehicle priced at $20,000 or less. Even those looking for a new vehicle between $20,000 and $29,000 may be pressed to find one.

In 2018, vehicles with a sticker price less than $20,000 accounted for just 2 percent of new-vehicle sales, Cox Automotive said. That number was already in the low single digits, declining steadily from 7 percent in 2012.

The $20,000-to-$29,999 sticker price is also on the decline, to 34 percent of new-vehicle volume in 2018, from 36 percent in 2017, or 47 percent in 2012, according to Cox Automotive.

Feeling the effect

A focus on used vehicles could be bad news for automakers, which depend so much more on new-vehicle sales than dealers or lenders, experts said. But if some new-vehicle intenders switch to used cars, dealers' used-car departments and lenders that cater to customers with subprime and near-prime credit will benefit.

At Group 1 Automotive, for example, "if you have confidence in the value you can put on … used vehicles, you put more into the trade. That helps you get the deal done and can help with affordability," said CFO John Rickel.

It's still a trade-in business, added Daryl Kenningham, president of U.S. operations. "If we can build our strong used-car business, we'll be able to trade better, make better valuations."

Brad Bradley, CEO of subprime auto lender Consumer Portfolio Services, said the affordability strain in new vehicles probably works to his company's advantage.

"If anything, subprime and near-prime lenders are doing quite well," Bradley said. "I'd rather be us than the new-car guys."

Hannah Lutz contributed to this report.

