Build-to-order trend unlikely to circumvent in-store F&I

Editor's note: This article is part of a Monday special section on the latest challenges to profitability in the F&I office and potential future hurdles.

Ford told investors this summer it plans to focus more on build-to-order vehicles amid what Safe-Guard Products International called a greater interest in online retail among automakers.

CEO Jim Farley said Ford replaced a reservation system with an order bank format for models such as the Bronco. The company then wondered, " 'My God, why don't we do this for all the vehicles, not just those vehicles?' " he said during the July 25 earnings call.

Farley said the company had order banks of 1,000 to 2,000 per month in the years following the financial crisis last decade.

"We are now at 70,000 units on our way to 80,000 units," he said. "That gives you the order-of-magnitude difference in the way we're looking at this order bank change for the company."

Farley said many people are making a big deal about the move, "but for Ford, we think there's massive benefit across all stakeholders for going to an order bank system."

Kelly Noren, Safe-Guard spokeswoman, said build-to-order gives her company — which offers white-label F&I support to a variety of automakers — an advantage.

Noren noted that while 2020 might have had a focus on "Tier 3" dealership digital retail, now "you can really feel the shift to Tier 1 [automaker] digital retail."

She said some automakers were working on build-to-order initiatives, and manufacturers have recognized there must be a connection between their platforms and dealerships' offerings.

"That's a big initiative" many automakers are pursuing, Noren said.