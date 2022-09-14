Automaker lobby seeks revamp of FTC 'cumbersome' car dealership disclosure plan

A trade organization for car companies advised the Federal Trade Commission to rethink its strategy for dealership price disclosures, calling the agency's current plans "cumbersome to the conversational nature of many sales."

ALLIANCE FOR AUTOMOTIVE INNOVATION
David Bright, senior attorney for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

An Alliance of Automotive Innovation attorney on Monday advised the Federal Trade Commission to rethink its strategy for dealership price disclosures, calling the agency's current plans "cumbersome to the conversational nature of many sales."

David Bright, senior attorney for the automotive trade group, also requested language clarifying the FTC's plan to ban duplicative F&I products and gave the agency a general warning that "excessive regulation and micromanagement" could hurt the car buying process.

"Manufacturers view their dealers favorably," Bright wrote in the organization's public comment on the FTC's proposed new auto dealership regulations. "A regulation that unnecessarily burdens dealers and creates rigid processes in automotive retailing could frustrate consumers and have negative impacts on automakers through fewer sales and diminished consumer perception of their brands and the automotive industry as a whole."

He asked the FTC to create a rule which wouldn't "diminish consumers' car buying experience."

'Cumbersome' disclosure

Under the FTC's plan, every dealership must first tell the customer the cost of buying a vehicle for cash without any physical aftermarket accessories or F&I products. The consumer must decline this offer in writing before moving to the financing or F&I product stage of the transaction.

The proposal also says that if the customer wants to arrange financing, the dealership must provide the total cost of financing the vehicle to term — again without add-ons. If the borrower wants to buy F&I products or accessories for a financed vehicle, he or she must decline that core financed-vehicle price in writing as well first.

If either the cash or financed vehicle transaction will feature add-ons, the dealership must also provide a final disclosure itemizing the vehicle and those products.

Though its language permits dealerships to discuss F&I products with a consumer without triggering the cash-price form, the agency's proposal is much stricter on that disclosure with regards to finance. The form must be produced and signed prior to "referencing any aspect of financing for a specific vehicle ... or before consummating a non-financed sale, whichever is earlier," the FTC draft regulations state.

The automakers pointed out that a mandated disclosure before "any aspect of financing" could be a hassle.

"First, what if a customer is driving a vehicle during a test drive and asks a question about financing?" Bright wrote. "Does the salesperson need to hand a written document to the customer while the customer is driving before answering the customer's question? Or must the salesperson refuse to discuss financing until the test drive is over? ...

"Second, what if a salesperson is explaining the many features in a vehicle's infotainment system to a family and one family member asks whether a feature could be included in the financing package. Must the salesperson decide between refusing to answer that question until after finishing the demonstration of the infotainment system or interrupting the discussion to provide a disclosure? Neither choice improves the shopping experience."

The FTC should reconsider its method and timing for disclosure, Bright said, calling the issue an example of how parts of the rule could be "frustrating and unbeneficial to consumers and the automotive industry."

