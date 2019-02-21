Auto origination bump in Q3 of 2018 smaller than expected

Automotive lease and loan originations grew slightly in the third quarter of 2018, according to TransUnion's Q4 2018 Industry Insights Report, though softening demand in the new-vehicle market means the upswing is not likely to last.

According to the report — which focuses on third-quarter data to account for a reporting lag — originations grew half a percent year-over-year, substantially below TransUnion's initial origination forecast of 5.5 percent growth.

A variety of factors, including the interest rate environment and automaker incentive programs, impact the origination forecast. The trend remains positive, Brian Landau, senior vice president and automotive business leader at TransUnion, said, though headwinds and waning demand may require further adjustment when the final quarter of 2018 is reported later this year.

The modest bump in the third quarter was driven primarily by customers with above-prime credit. Total balances grew at a rate of 4.6 percent, the lowest growth measured in this time frame since 2011. The average balance increased nearly 3 percent to $21,520, while the average debt per borrower inched up 1.4 percent to $18,858.

Subprime originations increased 1.7 percent year-over-year, though they accounted for little more than 14 percent of total originations for the quarter. The increase marks two straight quarters of positive auto origination growth for the credit tier, which Landau said represents how lenders are either entering or doubling their efforts in the subprime space.

Meanwhile, delinquencies remained stable across the credit tiers at a rate of 1.44 percent.

"Things are looking good for the auto industry. The quality has gotten better in the overall book, and when you look at the near-prime and subprime segments, you start to see over the last couple of years the loans have been performing better," Landau said. "Those two factors are working in favor of the market, which is why you see a flattening of delinquencies."

Personal loans

TransUnion also reported the balances of personal loans, or unsecured loans, increased exponentially in 2018, driven primarily by fintech companies.

Personal loan originations increased 22 percent during 2018's third quarter, or $21 billion. It marked the fourth consecutive quarter of origination increases above 20 percent. The year closed with a record $138 billion in unsecured borrowed cash in the U.S.

Thirty-eight percent of those balances come from fintechs, which holds the largest market share of any lender.

In 2013, fintechs accounted for 5 percent of outstanding personal loan balances. For banks, market share dived to 28 percent from 40 percent in 2013, and credit union shares declined to 21 percent from 31 percent over the same period, TransUnion said.

More than 19 million U.S. consumers now have a personal loan product, an increase of 2 million from a year prior and the highest level ever observed.

