Auto origination bump in Q3 of 2018 smaller than expected

Automotive lease and loan originations grew slightly in the third quarter of 2018, according to TransUnion's Q4 2018 Industry Insights Report, though softening demand in the new-vehicle market means the upswing is not likely to last.

According to the report — which focuses on third-quarter data to account for a reporting lag — originations grew half a percent year-over-year, substantially below TransUnion's initial origination forecast of 5.5 percent growth.

A variety of factors, including the interest rate environment and automaker incentive programs, impact the origination forecast. The trend remains positive, Brian Landau, senior vice president and automotive business leader at TransUnion, said, though headwinds and waning demand may require further adjustment when the final quarter of 2018 is reported later this year.

The modest bump in the third quarter was driven primarily by customers with above-prime credit. Total balances grew at a rate of 4.6 percent, the lowest growth measured in this time frame since 2011. The average balance increased nearly 3 percent to $21,520, while the average debt per borrower inched up 1.4 percent to $18,858.

Subprime originations increased 1.7 percent year-over-year, though they accounted for little more than 14 percent of total originations for the quarter. The increase marks two straight quarters of positive auto origination growth for the credit tier, which Landau said represents how lenders are either entering or doubling their efforts in the subprime space.

Meanwhile, delinquencies remained stable across the credit tiers at a rate of 1.44 percent.

"Things are looking good for the auto industry. The quality has gotten better in the overall book, and when you look at the near-prime and subprime segments, you start to see over the last couple of years the loans have been performing better," Landau said. "Those two factors are working in favor of the market, which is why you see a flattening of delinquencies."