Auto captives offer payment help for Texas storm victims

Staff report
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images via Bloomberg

Winter storm Uri brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas last week.

Automotive captive lenders are offering assistance to borrowers whose lives were upended by the winter storm that struck Texas last week.

Toyota Financial Services and Lexus Financial Services will offer payment extensions and lease deferred-payment options to impacted customers. Consumers are urged to contact the lender to work out details, Toyota said in a release.

Meanwhile, Ford Credit will assist Ford and Lincoln customers "who may need to defer a payment or two until their situations improve, or who need to request other assistance," a company spokeswoman told Automotive News in an email.

Honda Financial Services in an emailed statement said, "We are prepared to review requests for assistance on a case-by-case basis."


Larry Vellequette and Jackie Charniga contributed to this report.

