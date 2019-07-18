Ally's auto originations inch up in Q2

DETROIT -- Another uptick in used-vehicle lending drove Ally Financial's total loan and lease originations up slightly in the second quarter, the company said Thursday. Used-vehicle originations accounted for more than half of Ally's auto originations for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Used-vehicle loan originations climbed 8 percent to $5.3 billion in the second quarter, Ally said, accounting for 54 percent of its auto portfolio. Total originations rose incrementally -- 1 percent -- to $9.7 billion for Ally, one of the largest auto lenders in the U.S.

Used-vehicle demand

Ally CFO Jenn LaClair said that despite high interest rates, the lender maintained originations in the first half of the year because of used-vehicle demand.

"From a consumer perspective, the price of a new vehicle vs. the price of the used vehicle has had the largest gap it's had in over a decade," LaClair said on a call with investors. The gap is about $13,000, LaClair said, citing industry reports.

"We continue to see a strong consumer demand for used. It continues to be very profitable for dealers, and it's profitable for us as well. We aren't seeing any of that slow down for us, even out of the gate here in July."

Auto originations were sourced from a record-high 3.3 million applications in 18,100 dealerships across the U.S., according to Ally.

Origination lift

New-vehicle originations also rose, up 3 percent to $3.5 billion as Ally's growth channel expanded. Originations through the growth channel, which consists of franchised dealerships that sell brands other than Chrysler or General Motors, increased 8.3 percent to $1.3 billion.

Loans and leases through the Chrysler and GM channels stayed flat from the year earlier, at $900 million and $1.2 billion, respectively. Lease originations declined 8.3 percent to $1.1 billion in the quarter.

New-vehicle loans accounted for 35 percent of originations, down slightly from 36 percent the year earlier, and leases made up 11 percent, compared with 13 percent the year earlier.

Ally's auto finance pretax net income increased 20 percent year over year to $459 million. Net financing revenue rose 11 percent to $1 billion.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters