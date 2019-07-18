Ally's auto originations inch up in Q2

DETROIT -- Another uptick in used-vehicle lending drove Ally Financial's total loan and lease originations up slightly in the second quarter, the company said Thursday. Used-vehicle originations accounted for more than half of Ally's auto originations for the sixth consecutive quarter.
Used-vehicle loan originations climbed 8 percent to $5.3 billion in the second quarter, Ally said, accounting for 54 percent of its auto portfolio. Total originations rose incrementally -- 1 percent -- to $9.7 billion for Ally, one of the largest auto lenders in the U.S.