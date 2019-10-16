Ally gets boost from consumer spending, used-vehicle prices

LaClair: "We're not seeing a lot of price sensitivity of the consumer."

DETROIT — Auto originations rose for Ally Financial Inc. in the third quarter, driven by demand for leases and for loans on new General Motors products.

For the seventh consecutive quarter, used vehicles accounted for at least half of Ally's auto originations .

GM originations increased 44 percent from a year earlier to $1.3 billion, while Fiat Chrysler originations went up 12 percent, to $900 million, the lender said Wednesday in a statement. Lease originations advanced 30 percent, to $1.3 billion.

Ally CFO Jenn LaClair said on a call with investors that steady interest rates, healthy consumer spending and strong used-vehicle prices helped maintain Ally's growth in the quarter.

She noted that while interest rates are up from several years ago, "we're well below the high historic level. We're not seeing a lot of price sensitivity of the consumer."

Overall new-vehicle originations rose 17 percent, to $3.4 billion. Originations through the growth channel, which consists of franchised dealerships that sell brands other than Chrysler or General Motors, jumped 20 percent to $1.2 billion.

Net income climbed 2 percent to $381 million. Revenue of $1.6 billion reflected a 6 percent increase.

Dealer relationships

Ally originated $9.3 billion in auto loans and leases, an increase of 15 percent, sourced from a record-high 3.2 million credit applications.

"We continued to expand our dealer relationships, leading to increased application flow that allowed us to generate healthy volumes and solid risk-adjusted returns," CEO Jeffrey Brown said in the statement.

New-vehicle loans accounted for 36 percent of originations, up slightly from 35 percent a year earlier. Leases made up 14 percent, rising from 12 percent.

Used-vehicle retail originations of $4.6 billion made up the balance for the third quarter, an increase of 7 percent.

Meanwhile, Ally's provision for loan losses increased by $36 million. That was due in part to higher retail auto net charge-offs, or the amount of debt that Ally believes it will never collect from its portfolio.

