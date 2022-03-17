ZF CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider to step down in early 2023 from world's third-largest supplier

ZF Friedrichshafen CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider, who took the helm of the supplier amid a boardroom clash over strategy, will step down at the start of 2023.

Scheider, 60, had asked that his contract not be renewed, the company said in a statement Thursday.

He joined ZF in 2018 from Mahle, where he was CEO; before that Scheider spent nearly three decades at Robert Bosch in various management positions.

ZF did not say who might succeed Scheider.

"After more than three decades in the automotive industry and reaching the age of 60, he had decided to end his active time in the industry at the end of the year, to pursue other challenges," the supplier said.

Scheider succeeded Stefan Sommer at ZF, an unlisted company that is controlled by the Zeppelin Foundation, which holds 94 percent of shares and is administered by the city of Friedrichshafen, in southern Germany.