Zetsche says his successor will have tough job

OSLO -- Daimler's next CEO will have a tough job to restore margins at Mercedes-Benz, current boss Dieter Zetsche said, as Mercedes launched a new luxury electric car to rival Tesla.

Zetsche said Mercedes needed to find a way to rebuild margins after research and development costs at Mercedes-Benz ballooned.

Zetsche will be succeeded as Daimler's CEO on May 22 by Ola Kallenius, who is already considering ways to cut billions in costs, according to Germany's Manager Magazin.

Zetsche said: "There are many challenges ahead. We are in a situation of an economic slowdown. It is not going to be easier going forward." He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch event near Oslo.

Pressure to develop electric and autonomous cars has led r&d costs at Mercedes-Benz passenger cars to rise to 14 billion euros ($15.7 billion) from around 8 billion euros four years ago, Zetsche said.

At the same time, China, the world's largest car market, has seen sales momentum slowing for nine months in a row, with a 5.2 percent fall in sales in March.

Mercedes-Benz's EQC electric crossover will hit showrooms this summer, years after Tesla launched its Model S sedan in 2012. The EQC will go up against Tesla's Model X crossover.