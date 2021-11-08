Workhorse discloses federal probes related to failed Postal contract bid

Workhorse disclosed the investigations in a regulatory filing, adding that it has not received any subpoena or request for documents from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Reuters

Ohio van producer Workhorse Group said on Monday it was being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to trading in the company's securities leading up to the award of a U.S. Postal Service contract.

While Workhorse was orally informed of the Justice Department investigation on Nov. 5, the company had received SEC's letters in mid-October and earlier this month seeking information related to the issue.

The SEC investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in September.

Workhorse disclosed the investigations in a regulatory filing, adding that it has not received any subpoena or request for documents from the Justice Department.

In June, Workhorse had challenged a decision by the U.S. Postal Service earlier this year to award a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles.

The company is also amid a management restructuring with two of its top executives, including finance chief Steve Schrader, leaving the company in late September.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Edward McKissic on Group 1 Automotive's goals for diversity and inclusion
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Group 1 celebrated International Women’s Month in March with a luncheon, here and bottom, for female employees at its six stores in the El Paso, Texas, area.
Edward McKissic on Group 1 Automotive's goals for diversity and inclusion
Cruise’s first completely driverless ride was on Nov. 1 in San Francisco.
‘Sourdough' takes head of Cruise on a major ride
Waymo brings on first director of DE&I
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-8-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive