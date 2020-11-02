Women of Ford renews advancement push

DETROIT — In a year of major product updates, one of Ford Motor Co.'s biggest redesigns wasn't a vehicle.
The automaker in recent months has transformed its employee resource group for women, organizing disparate chapters around the globe into a unified collective of roughly 7,000 female engineers, designers, executives and other leaders. Known internally for years as the Professional Women's Network, the group has rebranded itself — complete with its own logo and apparel — as Women of Ford.
The organization always has tried to help women advance within the company by providing networking and mentoring opportunities. But at a time when the #MeToo movement has shined a spotlight on abuse and discrimination in the workplace, the group now is pushing harder for policy changes that help promote diversity and inclusion.
"It's always been a great network, a resource, an opportunity to get together with other women and learn," Joy Falotico, chief marketing officer and president of Lincoln, told Automotive News. "But now it's more about driving objectives."