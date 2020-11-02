Women of Ford renews advancement push

Before the pandemic, Women of Ford, Manufacturing members gathered to support women’s equality.

DETROIT — In a year of major product updates, one of Ford Motor Co.'s biggest redesigns wasn't a vehicle.

The automaker in recent months has transformed its employee resource group for women, organizing disparate chapters around the globe into a unified collective of roughly 7,000 female engineers, designers, executives and other leaders. Known internally for years as the Professional Women's Network, the group has rebranded itself — complete with its own logo and apparel — as Women of Ford.

The organization always has tried to help women advance within the company by providing networking and mentoring opportunities. But at a time when the #MeToo movement has shined a spotlight on abuse and discrimination in the workplace, the group now is pushing harder for policy changes that help promote diversity and inclusion.

"It's always been a great network, a resource, an opportunity to get together with other women and learn," Joy Falotico, chief marketing officer and president of Lincoln, told Automotive News. "But now it's more about driving objectives."

Drake: Harness our global power

Those objectives can range from smaller actions — such as allowing new mothers to remain in the loop during maternity leave by not automatically suspending their email accounts while they're away, if they choose — to larger initiatives such as insisting a slate of women and minority candidates be included in executive succession planning.

"In my mind, policy is inextricably linked to progress," said North American COO Lisa Drake, who is executive champion for the group.

Drake was chosen to lead Women of Ford late last year, succeeding the retiring Marcy Klevorn.

Her first step was to unify the group's chapters around the world. While all of them fell under the Professional Women's Network umbrella, they often operated independently.

The group was called Voices of Women in India, for example, while the U.S. had a chapter called Women in Manufacturing.

"They all had high energy, high passion in their chapter, but it was clear the progress was not commensurate with the effort," Drake said. "It was very clear to me we needed to organize and harness the global power together, and we needed an identity."

The group's board of 26 women leaders met and brainstormed names, ultimately choosing Women of Ford. They tapped James Sommerville, a former vice president of global design at Coca-Cola who led the drink brand's 2006 redesign, to make a logo. It's made up of a series of small Blue Oval logos that connect to form a flower, or starburst, design. Different chapters use different colors while the main logo features different shades of blue, as well as pink.

Drake said both the name and logo were purposeful.

"It was a sense of belonging, that we're part of the company, we're part of the progress and we'll be part of the solutions," she said. "It's really giving us an identity and brand inside Ford."

There are now 34 chapters, each with a standardized name such as Women of Ford, Manufacturing; Women of Ford, Racing; Women of Ford, Canada. The organization hosts a number of events throughout the year, although most have gone virtual because of the pandemic.

Laying the foundation

Most of the foundation for what Women of Ford has become was laid during Klevorn's time heading the Professional Women's Network.

It was during her tenure that many overseas chapters started, and she worked to bring in outside executives — including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Shannon Washburn, CEO of Detroit-based Shinola — for talks and presentations.

Klevorn: Voices need to be heard.

"Our focus was to build a culture where people's voices could be heard and to recognize women around the world had different needs," Klevorn said.

The group also worked hard to show management that diversity is better for business, showing the marketing group evidence that household decision-makers increasingly were female and thus it made sense for Ford to have more women in leading sales roles and influencing product design. Under Klevorn's watch, the group also created spaces for new hires to practice speaking and presenting in groups to prepare for future assignments.

"To get that many people engaged around the globe was no small task," Klevorn said. "That was the foundation that had to happen. I thought Lisa was the right leader to continue the journey, listen to the feedback and take it to the next level."

Playbook created

Drake said she initially was reluctant to take over stewardship of the group. But she became inspired after reading She Said, a book by the female reporters who broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal.

"I thought to myself, 'Somebody has to do it,' " Drake said. "When I accepted, I told them if I do this, get ready, because I don't do anything less than 100 percent."

Under her watch, the group has developed a playbook, available to anyone within the company, that answers questions about maternity leave, career advancement and other topics. Drake also pointed to the succession-planning pilot that Women of Ford developed to help elevate potential leaders as an early accomplishment.

But the group's focus isn't necessarily on installing a female CEO.

"While we'd love to see more women in leadership roles, it's important to know that's not the aspiration of all of the membership," Drake said. "The aspiration is really to feel like they're a valued member and their contributions matter and that they can be asked about their contributions, recognized and rewarded for them."

Sometimes, simple recognition can go a long way.

CEO Jim Farley in May tweeted a photo of the Women of Ford logos, praising Drake and the team as "rock stars."

Soon after that, Drake was surprised to see an email from a female employee in Argentina.

"Oh my goodness," the note said. "The world knows we exist."

