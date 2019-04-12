Will Musk, SEC wear their work-it-out gear?

On April 4, a judge told Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the SEC to “put your reasonableness pants on” in their dispute over Musk’s tweets.

Before reporting back to a federal courtroom this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission must meet with Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk. And they must dress appropriately — or at least show up psychologically outfitted to work things out.

Will they wear the "reasonableness pants" a stern federal judge suggested in a hearing this month? Or will they come donned in something more audacious — battle armor, perhaps?

At a minimum, the stakes may include a hefty fine for Musk, who stands accused by the SEC of violating a 2018 settlement that prohibits him from tweeting information that could sway Tesla's stock price without review by others at the company. Or it could be worse for him: Should Musk be found in contempt of court, as the SEC has asked, he could, theoretically, be stripped of his position — a move that undoubtedly would upend Tesla's future and perhaps that of his other companies.

Judge Alison Nathan stopped far short of that scenario this month. Rather than rule on the SEC's complaint during an April 4 proceeding, she chided both sides to "take a deep breath, put your reasonableness pants on, and work this out." Nathan gave the SEC and Musk two weeks to forge a compromise and mandated they meet for at least one hour before reporting back to her New York courtroom Thursday, April 18.

While the bickering has been particularly caustic, legal experts ultimately expect a pragmatic compromise to be reached between the regulatory agency and the de facto leader of America's space program. (His Space Explorations Technology Corp. last week launched the Falcon Heavy megarocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and landed the three boosters so they can be flown again — Musk's signature contribution to space travel.)

"He thumbs his nose at everyone," said Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, who has worked as a senior attorney in the Division of Enforcement at the SEC. "So who's going to crack down? The SEC has stepped up and said, 'We'll try.'

"But from the SEC's point of view, they don't want the judge to come back and say, 'The order you came up with is too vague, and I can't find him in contempt.' This is just too high-profile of a case for them to take a loss. They're going to want to come up with some face-saving way for each side to say, 'We're good,' and let this be strike two."

Strike one started last August, when Musk tweeted that he was thinking about taking the automaker private at $420 a share and that he had funding secured to execute such a deal. He later said that he thought there was sufficient backing for such a deal, but in fact the funding was not secured.

After that incident — which put the stock price on a roller coaster — Musk and Tesla settled with the SEC, agreeing that Musk would step down as chairman and abstain from tweeting material business information without prior review by a lawyer or other company representative.

Then on Feb. 19, Musk tweeted, "Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019." He later revised his statement, saying he only meant the company would be producing vehicles at an annual rate of 500,000 by the end of the year.

The company had said it would make as many as 500,000 vehicles for the year, so the first tweet indicated production would be at the high end of the projected range, but the later one meant it would fall short of that level.

So the SEC filed its complaint Feb. 25, asking Musk to be held in contempt of court. Lawyers for the agency said the tweet violated the "clear and unambiguous terms" of their agreement.

Define ‘material'

But Nathan wasn't so quick to agree. She peppered SEC lawyers with questions on what constituted "material" information.

"The standard of materiality is what a reasonable investor would consider important, which is a very vague standard," Henning said. "I would see a compromise involving the SEC saying, 'If you want to tweet, fine. Just show it to someone first.' That would get an adult in the room."

Should an even-keeled compromise be forthcoming, it would belie Musk's open disdain for the SEC. Weeks before his initial settlement with the agency, Musk tweeted Oct. 4, "Just want to (sic) that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work. And the name change is so on point!"

In a December appearance on "60 Minutes," he was more blunt: "I want to be clear," he said. "I do not respect the SEC. I do not respect them."

It's not the first time Musk has had contentious disputes with federal authorities. Last year, Tesla's status as a party to a crash investigation conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board was revoked. The reason? Tesla repeatedly disclosed cherry-picked data points regarding a fatal crash involving its Autopilot driver-assist system, when protocol dictated that the company stay tight-lipped until investigators had released information following meticulous review.

In many ways, the current run-in with the SEC is considered a referendum on the agency's enforcement chops in an era when the Trump administration has emphasized deregulation and a business-friendly posture. And Musk is a singular figure who epitomizes America's innovation ambitions.

But Musk has a lot on the line, too. In the fall, during the CEO's first dispute with the SEC, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson warned that Tesla's stock would face a tumble should Musk be barred from serving as an officer or director. In a research note, he estimated the stock had a "Musk premium" of $130 a share — equivalent to almost half of its value last week, when Panasonic reportedly halted investments in Tesla factories and the automaker stopped offering its much-ballyhooed $35,000 Model 3 for sale online.

"Should the SEC be successful in barring Mr. Musk from serving as an officer or director, investors would focus back on the value of Tesla as a niche automaker, rather than a founder-led likely disrupter of multiple industries," Johnson wrote.

While the current proceedings could strip Musk of his CEO role, that's not a likely option. Even if no agreement is reached before Thursday and Nathan ultimately rules Musk is in contempt, she could impose fines or other restrictions before barring him from serving as an officer.

Beyond Tesla

But even the remote prospect could scare Tesla shareholders, including the biggest one — Musk himself. If Musk is barred from serving as an officer of a publicly traded company, Henning said such a ruling would apply not just to Tesla, but also would limit funding options for closely held SpaceX and Boring Co.

"You've got to be thinking about not just Tesla, but all the other interests here," Henning said. "If he gets barred, he's out. You have to preserve your position, so there's incentive on both sides to compromise here. … This is just one of those things where we'll see if he's willing to compromise. His lawyers talked him into one before. Ultimately, he has to listen to reason. This is not a fight you want to pick."

