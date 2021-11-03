Infiniti merges marketing, PR and social media roles as it prepares for a 'new era' in car buying

Nissan-owned Infiniti promoted a longtime communications executive into its top global marketing job, in a move that combines oversight of public relations, marketing and social media into a single role.

Taking the post is Wendy Orthman , the auto brand’s current global head of communications, who assumes the newly created title of general manager of global integrated brand, marketing and communications. The role “merges the responsibilities of chief marketing and chief communications officer, steering the company’s global brand, marketing, social media and communications strategy as Infiniti progresses into an exciting new era,” the automaker said in a statement.

The promotion comes after the recent exit of Infiniti General Manager Global Brand and Marketing Phil York, who “elected to depart the company to pursue opportunities in his native region of Europe last month,” according to an Infiniti representative.

Orthman moved to Japan to take the communications role in early 2020, after holding several communications roles at Nissan North America. Before that, she spent time as Midwest PR manager for Chrysler.