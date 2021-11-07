Musk asks Twitter if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock; 58 percent say he should

Elon Musk proposed selling 10 percent of his Tesla Inc. stock on Twitter Saturday, and took a poll of people on the social network to see if they supported it.

Musk said he would “abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”

As of Sunday afternoon, 57.9 percent of the 3.5 million participants said he should sell. The poll ended at 3 p.m. EST.

"I was prepared to accept either outcome," Musk said, after the voting ended.

The amount of stock in play is valued at about $21 billion, based on his holdings of 170.5 million Tesla shares. The stock, which surged 74 percent this year to a record on Thursday, closed 0.6 percent lower at $1,222.09 on Friday.

Including stock options, Musk owns a 23 percent stake in Tesla, the world's most valuable car company whose market value recently exceeded $1 trillion. He also owns other valuable companies including Space X.

The number of shares Musk could be set to offload based on the Twitter poll is equivalent to 80 percent of the average daily trading volume for Tesla in the past three months.

Musk, the world’s richest person known for his tongue-in-cheek tweets, cited recent discussion of the wealthy hoarding unrealized gains to avoid paying taxes.