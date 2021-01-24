Who’s who at Stellantis

Executives from PSA Group make up a slight majority of the Stellantis leadership team announced last week, though Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives are in charge of the company’s finances, marketing and North American business.

Mark Stewart remains North American COO under Mike Manley, the former FCA CEO who is now head of the Americas. There are two design chiefs: FCA’s Ralph Gilles and PSA’s Jean-Pierre Ploue, with their duties divided by brand.

See the entire roster of top 43 executives, with photos, titles and their roots to either PSA or FCS by clicking here.

Inside the messy problem called Ghosn's 'haircut'
