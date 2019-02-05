Who holds the victim status in the UAW training center scandal?

Shaw said that rather than make the payments directly from FCA accounts, which could have faced scrutiny from the company's auditors, the illegal payments were purposely routed through and concealed by the training center.

She argued that the training center permitted the UAW to park sham employees under its roof so the UAW could seek reimbursement from FCA. Shaw also said there was never a time when the center couldn't train people because there was not enough money. Since the training center had to submit a draw request to FCA to be reimbursed, it was FCA's money that was taken, not the training center's, she said.

Similarly, DuMouchel said the mere fact that money was taken out of an account does not qualify the training center as a victim under the statute for this case. He also said the scheme could not have been carried out without the training center.

"Virtually all members on the board participated in this scheme, said DuMouchel. "Iacobelli didn't plead to anything that identified the [training center] as a victim. He held to the terms that the IRS is the only victim."

He added: "Iacobelli is not a rogue employee, it's a rogue entity."

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman adjourned the case and ordered Piszczatowski to file a maximum 10-page brief in two weeks. Borman said he will give Shaw and DuMouchel the chance to respond before making a final decision on Iacobelli's sentencing.

Borman issued an order on Tuesday adjourning the issue until May 6.

"There is a very complicated restitution claim, that has come before the Court," Borman wrote in his order released Tuesday.

It's evident the victims in this scenario are the UAW workers whose money toward continuous training was stolen for personal greed. But how the restitution is allocated will ultimately be up to Borman.