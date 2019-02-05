Who holds the victim status in the UAW training center scandal?

DETROIT — Five months after former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles labor relations chief Alphons Iacobelli was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison, his restitution remains unresolved.
The problem? Determining the victim(s).
A restitution hearing on Friday for Iacobelli lasted two hours, with arguments spewing back and forth on whether the training center was a co-conspirator used to siphon money to crooked former union officials.
The discussion escalated when Walter Piszczatowski, a lawyer representing the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center, said the organization — jointly operated by the union and automaker — is a victim rather than a co-conspirator, which federal prosecutors have labeled it.
He also said the training center's finances were diminished by Iacobelli, who pleaded guilty to tax evasion and his role in an extensive conspiracy to win favorable treatment from the UAW for FCA, when he spent about $1.5 million on luxury goods, and that the money was taken on behalf of himself and FCA.
"Although the [training center] had employees that acted unlawfully, it did not hit the second prong of the statute that is used under this case," he said. "There was no benefit, therefore, it's not a co-conspirator."
Iacobelli's lawyer, David DuMouchel, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Shaw disagree.