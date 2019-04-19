Which Munoz will show up at Hyundai?

As the new executive arrives at Hyundai's Southern California headquarters beginning May 1, the value brand is finding its sales footing in the U.S. with a new lineup of crossovers after years of losing market share due in part to its car-heavy lineup. Combined U.S. sales of the Hyundai and Genesis brands are up 2 percent this year, while the overall market has slid 3.2 percent. Dealers have applauded the brisk product cadence and expressed hope that the push for volume won't come at the expense of their bottom line.

Munoz told Automotive News at the New York auto show last week that he's committed to good dealer relations in his new role.

"I think those who have worked with me closely, they know that first of all we are going to work together with our dealers. I think that is part of the culture of Hyundai," he said. "When you work together with dealers, it's to ensure that you deliver a better service to the customers and a better product. So, it's clear that we have to work together."