From longtime Michigan Congressman John Dingell and no-nonsense investor Ross Perot, to iconic automotive executives Lee Iacocca and Ferdinand Piech, here are some notable 2019 deaths of industry influencers.
We said goodbye to ...
John Dingell
Congressman
Dingell's 59-year service as the U.S. representative from Southeast Michigan was historic. But it was his 16 years as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, through the 1980s and '90s, where he wielded special power to help the U.S. auto industry. Dingell was responsible for local content requirements under the North American Free Trade Agreement, urged Detroit's automakers to tackle improved emissions standards, rallied congressional backing for the industry's 2008 federal financial bailout, and drove industry support for higher fuel economy targets. He died Feb. 7 at 92.
Paul R. "Rudi" Tischer
Dealer
In his early years, Tischer had been a mechanic, a draftee into the German army in World War II, a mechanic for the British army unit that took him prisoner, a mechanic in Saudi Arabia for the royal House of Saud, and then a dealer development manager with Volkswagen in the United States. But in 1970, he left the automaker to open Autohaus Tischer in Laurel, Md., a dealership that sold Honda, Range Rover, Saab and Volkswagen vehicles. He later added Tischer Acura and Nissan of Laurel and Tischer Autopark, an Audi-BMW-Porsche-Subaru group in Silver Spring, Md. He died June 11 at 98.
Jose Arredondo
Dealer
Arredondo and his family — he was one of 11 children — moved from Mexico when he was 12 to find work in Bakersfield, Calif. He began washing cars at a dealership as a teenager. He would eventually establish his own auto group in Bakersfield, Family Motors, which owns Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Porsche and Volkswagen dealerships. On July 15, while staying at a condo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, he was the apparent victim of a violent home invasion, authorities said, and was tortured and killed. Investigators are still attempting to solve the crime. He was 58.
Lee Iacocca
Ford, Chrysler
Iacocca helped define the celebrity CEO when he took over Chrysler Corp. in 1979. Lido the supersalesman, who had launched the Mustang while at Ford, pitched Congress for a controversial $1.5 billion federal bailout loan guarantee to put Chrysler back on its feet, then personally captured America's attention as the automaker's on-air pitchman, assuring buyers of his cars' quality and value with his daring words "If you can find a better car, buy it." He led the nearly bankrupt Chrysler to record profits, wrote a best-selling autobiography and was tapped by Ronald Reagan to rally the nation behind a fundraiser to renovate the Statue of Liberty before retiring from the automaker in 1992. He died on July 2 at age 94.
Ross Perot
Investor, General Motors
A Texas computer billionaire known for cutting red tape and shooting from the hip, Perot became General Motors' largest shareholder and a board member in 1984. GM's multilayered decision-making baffled Perot, who famously remarked of the long development process for new models: "This isn't a moonshot. It's just a car." In 1992, Perot ran unsuccessfully for president of the United States, warning at that time against free trade with Mexico, quipping that "that giant sucking sound you hear" will be American jobs fleeing to Mexico. He died on July 9 at 89.
Paul Snider
Dealer
Snider was a prominent auto dealer in the Sacramento market for 50 years, owning Chevrolet and Volkswagen dealerships, as well as Elk Grove Toyota. Snider and his wife, Renee, made headlines when they proposed constructing a $15 million building on the city's riverfront to house the California Automobile Museum. When the community resisted, Snider donated $1 million to shore up the museum's existing building. He died on Aug. 19 at 92.
Ferdinand Piech
Porsche, Volkswagen
The grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, Piech grew up in automotive royalty but sunk his hands into real carmaking work. In the early 1960s, it was Piech, as a young engineer, who led the development of the Porsche 911's air-cooled flat-six engine and the 917 sports car. He rose to his full power in 1993 when he was given control of Volkswagen, when it was on the verge of collapse. Autocratic and patrician by temperament, he demanded sweeping cost cuts at VW, bullishly expanded its product range, and grew it into a 12-brand automotive company and one of the global industry's biggest and most profitable players. He died on Aug. 25 at 82.
Jessi Combs
Racing, media
Combs gained public attention as an automotive media celebrity and professional racer, labeled "the fastest woman on four wheels" after setting the women's land speed record in 2013 and breaking her own record in 2016. She was a pop celebrity gearhead due to widespread TV appearances, including co-hosting Spike TV's "Xtreme 4x4" and frequent episodes of "MythBusters." On Aug. 27, while attempting to set another record, she was killed when the wheel of her vehicle collapsed while moving at close to 550 mph, according to investigators. She was 39.
T. Boone Pickens
Investor
The Oklahoma oil man and corporate raider focused mainly on the energy sector. But one of his deals lit a flame in the auto industry. In 1989, Pickens acquired a 24.9 percent stake in the Japanese lighting supplier Koito Manufacturing Co., and then publicly demanded a seat on its board. Fearing Pickens' renown for corporate disruption, Koito refused. The refusal so incensed Pickens that he stirred up an anti-Japan political wave in the United States among congressional representatives and trade groups. His campaign fanned trade tensions and American mistrust of Japanese business practices that lingered long after he sold his Koito stock in 1991. He died on Sept. 11 at 91.
Michael Edwardes
British Leyland
The son of a South African vehicle repair shop owner, Edwardes rose as a leader of British industry before being named chairman of the partly nationalized British Leyland in 1977. The automaker, made up of parts of Austin, Morris, Rover, Triumph and Jaguar brands, was in financial straits. Edwardes fought with unions, reduced headcount, shut down an inefficient factory, and introduced the popular Metro, one of Britain's most popular cars into the late 1990s. He died on Sept. 15 at age 88.
Jerry Hirshberg
General Motors, Nissan
Cleveland native Hirshberg got his foot in the door at General Motors through a special program that allowed young people from nonautomotive backgrounds to attempt vehicle design. But after rising to take over Buick design in Detroit in the early 1980s, Hirshberg left to start Nissan's U.S. design studio in California. Nissan allowed him broad styling input into key models in an effort to capture a more American vibe. Hirshberg's house would turn out the first Altima, segment-pioneering Xterra and Pathfinder, among others. He died of cancer on Nov. 10 at 79.
Kim Woo-choong
Daewoo
Textile salesman Kim inspired a generation of South Koreans by creating the powerful Daewoo Group of businesses in the post-war 1960s, producing TVs, refrigerators, ships, electronics, clothing and, of course, cars and parts. Kim relied on cheap debt financing to build the interlocking company of 41 business units and more than 300,000 employees. Following a South Korean national financial crisis, Kim's empire crashed in 1999, and General Motors seized the opportunity to take over Daewoo Motors and rename it GM Korea. Kim himself was prosecuted over Daewoo's financial reporting and sentenced to eight and a half years in prison, although he would receive a presidential pardon. GM used Daewoo's production as the platform for business strategies around the world, including the 2005 effort to launch Chevrolet in Europe. Kim died Dec. 9 at age 82.
