We said goodbye to ...

Lee Iacocca

Ford, Chrysler

Iacocca helped define the celebrity CEO when he took over Chrysler Corp. in 1979. Lido the supersalesman, who had launched the Mustang while at Ford, pitched Congress for a controversial $1.5 billion federal bailout loan guarantee to put Chrysler back on its feet, then personally captured America's attention as the automaker's on-air pitchman, assuring buyers of his cars' quality and value with his daring words "If you can find a better car, buy it." He led the nearly bankrupt Chrysler to record profits, wrote a best-selling autobiography and was tapped by Ronald Reagan to rally the nation behind a fundraiser to renovate the Statue of Liberty before retiring from the automaker in 1992. He died on July 2 at age 94.