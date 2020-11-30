VW's executive committee to discuss Diess' future, report says

Reuters

Diess had asked the families who control a majority voting stake in VW to back extending his contract as a vote of confidence in his leadership, Reuters reported.

HAMBURG -- Volkswagen Group's executive committee is convening on Tuesday to discuss CEO Herbert Diess' demand for a contract extension, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"The options will be put on the table," one of the sources said, adding that the outcome of the deliberations remains unclear.

VW declined to comment.

Diess' has encountered opposition from the board to his efforts to reform the automaker and he may review his position if his attempts continue to be stifled, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Diess was appointed head of the VW brand in 2015 and group CEO in April 2018. His contract is due to expire in 2023 and German companies tend to deliberate over contract extensions only a year before they expire.

The company's executive committee is chaired by Hans Dieter Poetsch, and includes Wolfgang Porsche and Hans Michel Piech, as well as VW's labor chief Bernd Osterloh and Lower Saxony premier Stephan Weil.

Letter

to the

Editor

