VW, Porsche brands to get new bosses in management shuffle, report says

EDWARD TAYLOR
Reuters
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume will move to the VW brand, Auto Motor und Sport reported

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess will promote Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to become head of the VW brand as part of a broader management reshuffle, Auto Motor und Sport reported, citing company sources.

Blume will be moved to the VW brand to help the company get a grip on production issues with the VW ID3 electric car and the new, eighth-generation Golf compact hatchback, the magazine said on Tuesday.

Bernhard Maier, currently head of VW's Skoda brand, will become Porsche CEO, the magazine said. Maier was sales and marketing boss at Porsche before becoming Skoda CEO in 2015.

Diess is currently head of multi-brand Volkswagen Group as well as head of the VW brand.

VW declined to comment.

