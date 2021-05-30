VW plans to appoint two new COOs to boost synergies among brands

Two long-serving managers are envisaged for the new roles, sources say

Automobilwoche

VW CEO Herbert Diess

Volkswagen Group plans to create two new top posts to supervise its brands more closely, according to company sources.

The automaker will install two new COOs to oversee its premium brands and volume brands, the sources told Automobilwoche, the German affiliate of  Automotive News.

The group's 12 brands include luxury marques Audi, Porsche, Bentley and mass-market brands VW, Skoda and Seat.

The new COOs will be appointed directly below the management board level.

Two long-serving managers  are envisaged for the new roles, according to people familiar with the automaker's plans.

VW Group CEO Herbert Diess aims to reduce overlap between brands and find more synergies as he pushes to improve profitability at the automaker.

In particular, Diess wants to boost the VW brand by reducing competition with sister brands Skoda and Seat, reports in the German press have said.

VW Group has been increasing joint development activities in recent years. For examplez, VW brand is building the battery-powered Audi A4 e-tron and Cupra Born alongside its VW D4 and ID3 EVs, and Skoda will develop the next VW Passat midsized car with its Superb.

But Diess believes there are still too many duplicate developments. It would be the job of the new COOs to smooth over friction among the brands.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
What Ford sees in the next battery technology
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
What Ford sees in the next battery technology
Stellantis finalizes its engineering leadership as FCA and PSA brands merge technologies
Stellantis finalizes its engineering leadership as FCA and PSA brands merge technologies
Former Waymo finance chief Dwyer joins Rivian
Former Waymo finance chief Dwyer joins Rivian
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-24-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive