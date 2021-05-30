VW plans to appoint two new COOs to boost synergies among brands

Volkswagen Group plans to create two new top posts to supervise its brands more closely, according to company sources.

The automaker will install two new COOs to oversee its premium brands and volume brands, the sources told Automobilwoche, the German affiliate of Automotive News.

The group's 12 brands include luxury marques Audi, Porsche, Bentley and mass-market brands VW, Skoda and Seat.

The new COOs will be appointed directly below the management board level.

Two long-serving managers are envisaged for the new roles, according to people familiar with the automaker's plans.

VW Group CEO Herbert Diess aims to reduce overlap between brands and find more synergies as he pushes to improve profitability at the automaker.

In particular, Diess wants to boost the VW brand by reducing competition with sister brands Skoda and Seat, reports in the German press have said.

VW Group has been increasing joint development activities in recent years. For examplez, VW brand is building the battery-powered Audi A4 e-tron and Cupra Born alongside its VW D4 and ID3 EVs, and Skoda will develop the next VW Passat midsized car with its Superb.

But Diess believes there are still too many duplicate developments. It would be the job of the new COOs to smooth over friction among the brands.