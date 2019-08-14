VW picks FCA, Kia veteran Saad Chehab to run U.S. marketing

Volkswagen has hired one of the creative marketing minds that moved Chrysler past its bankruptcy, and elevated Maserati in the U.S., to become the German brand's new chief marketing officer as it tries hard to move fully past its diesel emissions scandal.

Saad Chehab — vice president, marketing communications for Kia Motors America from April 2017 until he resigned June 26, and former head of the Chrysler brand with FCA — will take over as chief marketing officer for the Volkswagen brand in the U.S. effective Monday, Aug. 19, Volkswagen of America announced today.

In addition, VW said Derrick Hatami, executive vice president for sales and marketing for the VW brand, and Jim Zabel, senior vice president of VW brand marketing, are departing the company, effective today. Hatami's duties will be handled on an interim basis by Werner Eichhorn, chief sales and marketing officer for the VW brand in North America.

In his new role, Chehab, who also previously worked at Ford, will be responsible for repositioning the Volkswagen brand away from its 2015 diesel emissions crisis and toward a future product line that is expected to ultimately field at least four battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. beginning in 2020. He will also be focused on building Volkswagen's brand as the German automaker seeks a return to a 5 percent U.S. market share that it hasn't enjoyed since the early 1970s.

Chehab, 52, will report to both Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh and Jochen Sengpiehl, chief marketing officer for Volkswagen AG.

In today's statement, Keogh said Chehab is "an accomplished, creative, thoughtful and passionate person, and the work, from Chrysler to Maserati to Kia, reflects it. We've built a powerful brand platform at VW, and I'm looking forward to seeing how Saad can take full advantage of it."

Super Bowl past

Chehab, who was born in Lebanon, graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy. He has a rich history of automotive marketing success, especially with struggling brands. He was a 2012 Automotive News All Star, and was widely credited as the creative force behind Chrysler's highly successful Super Bowl commercials "Born of Fire" in 2011 featuring Eminem and "Halftime in America" in 2012 featuring Clint Eastwood.

As head of the Chrysler brand, Chehab embraced the "Imported from Detroit" tag line from the "Born of Fire" commercial and used it to promote special editions of Chrysler vehicles. The phrase helped redefine the brand, repositioning it as a gritty domestic underdog, and helped grow sales.

But Chehab also often clashed with his boss at the time, Olivier Francois — clashes that in 2013 motivated him to give up the higher-profile brand head job in favor of a smaller, more remote role as chief marketing officer for Maserati. Sergio Marchionne, CEO of FCA at the time, needed Maserati volumes and its dealer network to grow in the U.S., and turned to Chehab to make it happen with another underdog-toned Super Bowl ad in 2014 — Maserati's first appearance in the big game — called "Now We Strike."

The assignment carried a high personal cost. What was supposed to be a majority of time spent on the U.S. East Coast at Maserati's then-U.S. headquarters in New Jersey turned into extended months working in Italy, away from his family.

Chehab spent a short period outside of the auto industry before joining Kia in 2017.

