VW nears settlement with former CEO Winterkorn over diesel scandal

VW's board approved the "essential conditions" of the settlement.

Reuters

Winterkorn has agreed to pay around $12 million in damages to VW over the scandal, Business Insider reported.

Volkswagen Group said it had reached the broad outlines of a settlement with former CEO Martin Winterkorn over his role in the automaker's diesel scandal.

"In its meeting yesterday, the supervisory board agreed the essential conditions," a VW spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday. "The agreements will be concluded in coming days."

With the settlement, VW is trying to turn the page on the scandal in which it admitted using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the United States.

The diesel scandal has cost the automaker more than 32 billion euros ($38.93 billion) in fines, refits and legal costs.

VW in late March said it would claim damages from former Winterkorn for breaching his duty of care by failing to fully and swiftly clarify circumstances behind the use of unlawful software functions in some diesel engines. read more

Winterkorn has denied being responsible for the scandal. He resigned as CEO on Sept. 23, 2015, a week after the scandal was uncovered.

Winterkorn has agreed to pay around 10 million euros ($12 million) in damages to VW over the scandal, Business Insider reported last month, citing a draft contract.

VW on Sunday gave no details on the size of the deal.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota toughens anti-harassment stance for Japan workers after suicide
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota toughens anti-harassment stance for Japan workers after suicide
Toyota toughens anti-harassment stance for Japan workers after suicide
Highlights from the 'Daily Drive,' Automotive News' weekday podcast, May 28-June 3
Did Carlos Ghosn have ideas worth $50 million?
Did Carlos Ghosn have ideas worth $50 million?
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-7-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive