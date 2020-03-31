VW names Schneider to government affairs post

Volkswagen Group of America has named a longtime industry executive with experience at Toyota and Mitsubishi as its new head of public affairs and public policy, replacing David Geanacopoulos, who is retiring after 17 years with VW.

Anna Schneider, 59, will assume the role April 3, Volkswagen Group of America said in a statement Monday. She has been with Volkswagen since 2008, leading the group's legislative and public affairs priorities and advocacy efforts, the automaker said. Before joining Volkswagen, Schneider had worked at Toyota Motor Sales as vice president of industry and government relations, and had previously been executive director for government relations for Mitsubishi Motors North America.

Geanacopoulos, 65, who is also Volkswagen Group of America's general counsel, joined the automaker in 2003.

"Anna is not only a respected figure in the industry and among political leaders in Washington and across the country," Scott Keogh, Volkswagen Group of America CEO, said in a written statement. "With her leadership and expertise, she will be an excellent representative of our company with national, state and local government officials, building on the strong foundation David set."