VW names ex-Samsung exec Batten new communications chief for N.A.

Cameron Batten, a former executive with Samsung and other Fortune 500 companies, has been named the new head of communications for VW Group of America.

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP OF AMERICA

Cameron Batten

Volkswagen Group of America has hired a former executive from the U.S. arm of one of the world's largest electronics companies to serve as its chief communications officer, the German automaker's North American unit announced Wednesday.

Cameron Batten, 43, previously the vice president and head of communications for Samsung Electronics of America, is already working in the role at VW Group of America, where he will "lead the company's storytelling efforts across corporate, internal, product, and government affairs in the United States, Canada, and Mexico." He succeeds Pietro Zollino, an Automotive News All-Star in 2018, who returned to Europe last year to assume another communications role within corporate parent VW AG.

Prior to Samsung, Batten served in communications roles with Capital One, Johnson & Johnson and American Express in the U.S., and Royal Philips Electronics of the Netherlands, VW said.

"I'm thrilled to have Cameron join our team," Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, said in a statement. "Volkswagen is leading the charge for electrification in the United States. And Cameron's extensive background in brand communications will help us shape our narrative and engage our stakeholders in this exciting journey."

CarMax exec: Diversity education is the start of real change
