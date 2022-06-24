VW loses 2 EV execs as ID4 production begins

As Volkswagen begins U.S. production of the ID4 compact crossover, two experienced, high-profile executives who helped guide the rollout of the brand's electric vehicle transition on the continent have departed the automaker for high-tech startups.

Matt Renna, 36, previously VW Group of America's vice president for e-mobility — and a 2020 Automotive News Rising Star — became head of hardware for autonomous delivery vehicle company Nuro in March, according to his profile on LinkedIn. Renna's departure was followed by that of Dustin Krause, 37, who had been director of e-mobility with VW Group of America, who in May became senior director for automotive partnerships with battery recycling startup Redwood Materials, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Both Renna and Krause previously worked at Tesla and helped launch the Model 3 before joining VW of America in 2018 as the German brand prepared for the March 2021 U.S. launch of the ID4.