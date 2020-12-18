VW to link top executives' bonuses to social targets

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Poetsch: "The progress of ESG initiatives will be tracked via key metrics including internal decarbonization and diversity indices."

Volkswagen Group plans to link top executives' bonuses to environmental, social and governance targets as the automaker seeks to bolster sustainability credentials that are increasingly relevant to investors.

VW will seek shareholder approval for the updated remuneration system at its annual general meeting next year, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch told Bloomberg News in an interview.

Executives' compensation includes the bonus, a fixed salary and a long-term incentive plan linked to share-price performance.

"Integrating ESG criteria into the bonus calculations for our management board offers concrete incentives to pursue the sustainability goals we have outlined," Poetsch said. The progress of ESG initiatives will be tracked via key metrics including internal decarbonization and diversity indices, he said.

The announcement comes as a growing number of financial companies, from banks to private-equity firms, attempt to retool their businesses and portfolios for a future largely free of fossil fuels.

While the move echoes similar steps by BMW and parts supplier Continental, the implications of the world's best-selling automaker stepping up its environmental efforts in particular are vast. The company has 125 factories in countries from Brazil to China and estimates its cars alone account for 1 percent of global carbon-dioxide emissions.

The group has pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2050 in a major strategy overhaul focused on building the industry's largest fleet of electric cars.

VW has added ESG targets to its strategic goals and calculates bonuses using a range of factors including the group's operating performance and, in the future, also ESG improvement. CEO Herbert Diess received a bonus of just over 3 million euros ($3.7 million) for last year, roughly twice as much as most management board members.

"The market is starting to view ESG performance as positively correlated with financial performance, and to think about ESG as an enhancer of investment returns rather than something requiring a trade-off," Richard Butters, an analyst at Aviva Investors, said in a report last month.

VW boosted its ESG efforts in the wake of the diesel-engine scandal that erupted five years ago when regulators uncovered widespread cheating on emissions tests.

Larry D. Thompson, who headed the U.S. government's prosecution of Enron, and in September completed a stint overseeing VW as part of a plea agreement with the Justice Department, said the company can be "a long-term and sustainable ethics, integrity and compliance success."

Related Article
VW power struggle ends as board backs CEO, compromises with unions
Oversight issues

While VW has made headway when it comes to identifying potential misconduct, its complex governance and shareholder structure remains a concern for investors. BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, in October reiterated its criticism that VW's supervisory board lacks enough independent oversight.

Outsiders have little sway at VW because just over 90 percent of voting stock is in the hands of the three key shareholders: the Piech and Porsche billionaire clan, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

Poetsch acknowledged the long-standing criticism but argued the company largely complies with German corporate-governance rules and welcomes involvement of its key shareholders.

Comparing ESG initiatives across sectors is complicated by different methodology and priorities used for ratings from providers such as MSCI, Sustainalytics and the Carbon Disclosure Project. The depth of data companies disclose can also vary significantly in individual regions and is less standardized than, for example, financial reporting based on established accounting standards.

VW has adjusted its peer groups to reflect the company's new strategy focused on electric vehicles and expanding software operations, Poetsch said. It has added automakers Tesla and BYD as well as technology companies SAP, Uber Technologies and Samsung Electronics and will disclose its list of peers in the future, he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
FCA's Manley to head Stellantis American operations
Letter
to the
Editor
 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
FCA's Manley to head Stellantis American operations
FCA's Manley to head Stellantis American operations
Kia promotes Bill Peffer to COO in U.S.
Kia promotes Bill Peffer to COO in U.S.
Turkish pilot denies involvement in Ghosn escape as trial resumes
Turkish pilot denies involvement in Ghosn escape as trial resumes
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News Table of Contents 12-14-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive