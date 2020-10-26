VW hires former Honda exec Mikiciuk as sales VP

Volkswagen of America has hired former American Honda executive Ray Mikiciuk as its new senior vice president of sales.

In the role, Mikiciuk will lead the German brand's sales delivery, operations and planning in the U.S. and will report to Duncan Movassaghi, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Volkswagen of America.

Mikiciuk spent 30 years with American Honda before departing last year as vice president of sales operations. He has since worked as director of manufacturer and industry relations for Victory Automotive Group, where he managed factory relations for the group's 43 dealerships.

Mikiciuk is a graduate of Michigan State University.