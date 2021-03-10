VW Group strategy chief Jost steps down

HAMBURG -- Volkswagen Group strategy chief Michael Jost will quit after more than a decade with the automaker, he said on his website, adding he would now focus on building smart boats with his family.

"Since 1996 I have been leading a weekend marriage and family. Now corona has brought me home and we have realized that we can live together. I want to stay here. I thank you all and I do apologize if it was 'too much' sometimes," Jost said.

According to his LinkedIn profile Jost joined VW Group brand Skoda in 2010, where he served as head of product management and product strategy until becoming VW brand chief strategy officer in 2015.