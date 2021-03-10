VW Group strategy chief Jost steps down

Executive drove automaker's plan to become a global leader in electric vehicles

Reuters

As head of strategy product, Jost led VW's charge to become a global leader in electric vehicles. Shown is the production start of the ID3 battery-powered hatchback in Zwickau, Germany.

HAMBURG -- Volkswagen Group strategy chief Michael Jost will quit after more than a decade with the automaker, he said on his website, adding he would now focus on building smart boats with his family.

"Since 1996 I have been leading a weekend marriage and family. Now corona has brought me home and we have realized that we can live together. I want to stay here. I thank you all and I do apologize if it was 'too much' sometimes," Jost said.

According to his LinkedIn profile Jost joined VW Group brand Skoda in 2010, where he served as head of product management and product strategy until becoming VW brand chief strategy officer in 2015.

Jost is stepping down for family reasons.

He was promoted VW's head of group strategy product in 2018, driving the automaker's change to become a global leader in electric vehicles.

"What's next? After smart cars it's now smart boats, a nautical passion that I want to devote myself to with my family," he said.

The news comes less than a week before VW's Battery Day and the automaker's annual media conference, events scheduled for March 15 and 16, respectively.

Jost could be succeeded by Gernot Doellner, vice president product line Panamera at VW's luxury division Porsche, a person familiar with the matter said, confirming a report by Manager Magazin.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Enterprise gives workers $100 restaurant cards
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Brockman: Fan of frozen dinners, firings?
Dominique takes up another tall order
Enterprise gives workers $100 restaurant cards
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-8-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive