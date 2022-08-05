VW dealers worry about ‘revolving door’ ahead of Scott Keogh’s exit

When Volkswagen Group named Scott Keogh CEO of its North American region in 2018, U.S. dealers rejoiced: Not only had he proved himself capable when he was running Audi, but he intimately knew the U.S. market as the first American in the job in 25 years.

Their reaction was understandable, not just because of Keogh, but because of what he potentially represented: stability — something dealers had not enjoyed in more than two decades of global executives rotating in and out of VW of America.

While profitability has returned in force for VW dealers — the brand says average dealer profit margins are now about triple what they were four years ago — stability at the top remains elusive.

When Keogh officially steps down as CEO of VW of America on Sept. 1 and becomes a "company of one" building the Scout brand from the ground up, he will be succeeded by Argentinian Pablo Di Si, who now heads VW in South America.

Greeting Di Si will be: