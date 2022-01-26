VW CEO Herbert Diess tests positive for COVID-19, under quarantine

Diess, working from home, has not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms 'that might have prevented him from doing his job.'

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess tested positive for coronavirus late last week and is continuing to work in quarantine at his home.

"He has been available for all phone calls and meetings," spokeswoman Nicole Mommsen said by phone. Diess has not experienced any symptoms "that might have prevented him from doing his job."

Diess, 63, is vaccinated and has received a booster vaccination, which means he can leave quarantine after seven days if he tests negative. He did not have any major meetings planned in the next week.

He is expected to be available to return to the office or resume travel next week.

All employees with whom Diess had personal contact were tested, and all were negative.

VW earlier this month expanded its in-house vaccination and testing program for employees and their relatives.

Since June, VW has administered about 100,000 doses -- including first, second and booster shots -- at sites in Germany.

Diess joins a list of corporate leaders forced to stay home because of the recent resurgence of the coronavirus.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson caught the virus earlier this month, preventing the billionaire from ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq exchange on which his Virgin Orbit satellite launch company was listed late last year.

Branson, 71, said he was vaccinated, and his symptoms were mild.

Reuters contributed to this report

