VW CEO Diess takes to Twitter to promote cycling

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess said cars will only have a future in inner city areas if cycling is a key part of how people get around.

"Biking is fun, healthy and good for the environment," Diess said on Twitter Wednesday, adding to recent environmentally focused pronouncements.

"Overcrowded urban centers will only accept cars -- even with zero emissions -- if bikes have enough room in the mobility mix," Diess said.

The tweet, part of a LinkedIn post promoting a project allowing workers in VW’s headquarters Wolfsburg to bike onto the factory premises to get to work, received mixed reactions.

"Do you want to sell cars or bikes?" one comment read, while others praised the manager’s progressiveness.