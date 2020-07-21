VW brand gets veteran exec Vollmer as production boss

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group has promoted company veteran Christian Vollmer to head production at the VW brand, effective Aug. 1.

Vollmer moves to the post from VW Group's Seat brand, where he was production and logistics boss. He succeeds Andreas Tostmann, who becomes CEO of the automaker's MAN truck unit, VW said in a statement.

Vollmer, a mechanical engineer, began his career at VW's home plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, in 1999. His roles have included production head at VW Slovakia in Bratislava and technical vice president of the automaker's Chinese joint venture with SAIC. He moved to Seat in 2018.

Vollmer's promotion is part of a wider shuffle following production and software issues that have plagued the VW Golf compact car and full-electric ID3 hatchback.

VW Group last month named Ralf Brandstaetter as VW brand CEO, promoting him from his current role as the brand's chief operating officer.