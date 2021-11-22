VW board executive committee to discuss Diess' future on Tuesday, report says

Tensions have risen again between Diess and union representatives over his management style and electrification strategy

Reuters

Diess has clashed with labor representatives at VW over his management style and electrification strategy.

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group's top leadership will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of CEO Herbert Diess, who is likely to remain at the helm of the automaker despite tensions over his management style, sources said on Monday.

The meeting will be attended by the automaker's labor boss Daniela Cavallo, and by Wolfgang Porsche and Hans Michel Piech, who represent VW Group's major shareholder, the Porsche-Piech clan, sources with knowledge of the negotiations said.

It is not yet clear whether a final decision will be made at Tuesday's meeting. But any decision would come before a Dec. 9 supervisory board meeting to discuss VW's five-year spending plan, the sources said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The goal is to announce new board members alongside details on job prospects for employees and investment plans for the group as a package, the sources said.

"It looks as though the threads are coming together," one of them told Reuters.

VW declined to comment.

Diess and union representatives have clashed in recent weeks over his management style and the company's ambitious electrification strategy, after the CEO warned at a meeting in October that 30,000 jobs could be lost if the process was not managed well.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung first reported plans for Tuesday's meeting of the executive committee of VW Group's supervisory board.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
DE&I officers can keep issues at forefront
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
DE&I officers can keep issues at forefront
Edmunds: Allegedly used money on Jeep Grand Cherokees and a Dodge Durango.
Former UAW official on lam for 6 days before surrendering
Jackson Hallauer joins Automotive News TV
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-22-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive