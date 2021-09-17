Volvo's Samuelsson: A good time for change

The Volvo Cars CEO sees lower inventory and a higher-margin retail model in a post-COVID world.

Samuelsson: “We will see more pull and less push ... good for our margins.”

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson believes a new auto industry retail model will emerge from the disruption of the COVID era.

And it will be one that takes some of the inconveniences of the past year and uses them to recalibrate the industry's market share-driven retail practices.

"We will see more pull and less push in the future — that's good for our margins," he told Automotive News last week. "You will see more deliver-to-order. And the customers maybe need to wait some more days for their car."

Related Article
Analysts differ on Volvo IPO valuation

He predicted a "new normal" of lower volumes and higher margins will emerge from the industry's present supply crisis in which semiconductor shortages are shutting down the factory-to-dealer pipeline of many models.

That is the direction Volvo is taking.

Samuelsson, 70, has been CEO of the Swedish automaker since 2012, recruited after Volvo was acquired by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding.

He has presided over significant changes already, including the company's move to invest in large-scale vehicle assembly in South Carolina and its adoption of an electric vehicle-only product strategy by 2030.

He is now in the midst of another big shift for Volvo: Geely is preparing to take the once-independent automaker public.

Volvo is pushing ahead with a distribution model that eliminates dealer floorplan expenses. For its EVs, Volvo will switch to a "central stock" model, where the automaker will carry inventory on its balance sheet and deliver customer-ordered cars to dealerships.

And Volvo will slim down the number of packages and trims to reduce complexity for consumers and dealers.

"It's very difficult for a retailer to decide what colors and trims to have," Samuelsson said.

Market results
Volvo’s streak of 15 consecutive months of year-over-year U.S. sales growth ?has not been ?matched by any other brand that reports monthly results during the same period. Here’s where its sales stand this year.
 2021 U.S. saleschange from 2020
August10,6863%
July11,57519%
June12,25818%
May13,22139%
April11,036185%
March9,92481%
February9,16417%
January8,15132%
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center
Supply headwinds

But before Samuelsson can get to the "new normal," he must navigate a crisis that's going to get worse before it gets better.

This year, Volvo has had sporadic shutdowns throughout its network, which includes plants in Sweden, Belgium, the U.S. and China, to cope with the chip shortage.

Recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia have shut down semiconductor and other supplier plants, gumming up vehicle assembly.

"The third quarter is really very problematic," Samuelsson said. "There is a boom in demand for semiconductors that will continue limiting our growth rates."

Based on announced factory stoppages, AutoForecast Solutions estimates the chip shortage has resulted in the loss of 2.6 million vehicles from automaker production plans in North America. The toll could rise to at least 2.9 million by year end, according to the firm's forecast.

While hopeful that COVID-related supplier factory shutdowns will subside by the end of the year, Samuelsson expects to see reduced semiconductor capacity continue "probably through 2022."

But the inventory crunch caused by the shortage has proved to be a blessing in disguise of sorts for automakers and their retailers. Eager customers are grabbing whatever new vehicles they can find on lots, driving up transaction prices and margins.

On the cost side, automakers are having to spend less on incentives and dealers on floorplan expenses.

All this has some automakers rethinking the old way of doing business, where manufacturers push vehicles on dealers, who then resort to deep discounting to get them off their lots.

Nissan Motor Co. has spent the past couple of years pulling away from the strategy of market-share-at-all costs championed by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Instead, Nissan's pricing strategy is now focused on margins.

"The culture change from volume to value, from push to pull, is working," Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta told Automotive News in June.

Samuelsson has a good starting point to think about changes in Volvo's retail model. Its business is thriving. Despite the supply chain issues, Volvo sales in the critical U.S. market have been in overdrive.

U.S. momentum

In August, Volvo reported its 15th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth — a streak not matched by any other brand that reports monthly results.

That momentum drove Volvo's share of the luxury segment to 5.4 percent in the second quarter, up from 4.8 percent at the end of 2019.

Samuelsson cited Volvo's robust product lineup and growing awareness of the brand in the U.S. for its market success.

The quick recovery of Volvo's assembly plants from COVID shutdowns early last year also helped ensure dealers had product to sell.

"We shut down three weeks" in spring 2020, Samuelsson said. "We came back to production faster than most in the business."

Samuelsson is optimistic Volvo can maintain its sales trajectory in the U.S., based on customer demand.

"The big question mark is, will we have the material to build the cars for them?" he said. "You cannot sell from stock anymore; you need to have a refill."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Highlights from 'Daily Drive,' September 10-15
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Highlights from 'Daily Drive,' September 10-15
Hyundai promotes Jason Erb to chief legal officer
Hyundai promotes Jason Erb to chief legal officer
VW execs
Winterkorn knew about diesel fraud early on, prosecutor says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive