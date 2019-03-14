Volvo trims executive board, gives r&d and sales bosses bigger roles

Volvo will restructure its management board, reducing its size to 13 from 15 members and giving two executives added duties as the company seeks to put more emphasis on technological developments and digitalization.

Volvo r&d boss Henrik Green and strategy and retail head Bjorn Annwall will take on expanded roles while longtime Volvo executive Lex Kerssemakers gets a new post.

In announcing the changes Thursday, Volvo said:

Annwall, 43, who currently heads global consumer experience, will lead the Commercial Operations cluster, which puts him in charge of developing Volvo’s core global business with a focus on growth and profitability. In addition, he will take charge of customer service, global marketing and communications as well as the Europe, Middle East, Africa region.

Green, 46, leads Volvo’s Product Creation & Quality cluster, which will be expanded to include design as well as a function called consumer and enterprise digital. Volvo believes that by consolidating the multiple roles it will strengthen the link between the company’s in-­car software development and the work it's doing on digital products for its customers.

Kerssemakers, 59, will take over the newly formed Direct Consumer Business cluster. In this role, he will be responsible for developing new direct business relationships with consumers.

Leaving the board are:

Thomas Ingenlath, who remains CEO at Volvo subsidiary Polestar and Volvo Car Group’s chief design officer. Ingenlath's board responsibilities move to Green.

David Ibison, who is is setting up his own communications consultancy. Ibison's responsibilities transfer to Annwall.

All changes take effect on April 1.

In an unrelated move, Volvo announced that Chief Financial Officer Hans Oscarsson will become CEO of Geely Sweden Holding, which is responsible for Volvo parent Zhejiang Geely’s investments in the Nordic region.

Oscarsson starts his new job on August 1.

Volvo will name a new CFO at a later date.